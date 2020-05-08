‘You have to be the squeaky wheel’ Missouri rep talks about representing rural districts in Washington

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri congressional district eight is represented by congressman Jason Smith. It includes the southwest portion of the state and the bootheel.

“The government cannot tell us how to live. Americans need to make their own decisions,” said Missouri US Representative Jason Smith.

Dr. Ed Lavalle is an infectious disease physician in Cape Girardeau. He points out that Cape is seeing quite a few cases. Outlying counties like Oregon, Howell, and the bootheel are relative unscathered, so they often get overlooked in Washington.

FOX 2 asked Smith if he has been able to get the concerns of his constituents to the ears of the president and other administration leaders to make sure that areas like southeast Missouri are being heard.

“You have to be the squeaky wheel. We have made it a priority since day one to share the messages from our constituents with the administration,” said Rep. Smith. “When you’re looking at 30 counties you need to look at all ways to serve them.”