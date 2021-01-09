You Paid For It: Concerns over COVID vaccines in underserved communities

ST. LOUIS, MO- An executive with one of the organizations chosen to administer COVID vaccines in St Louis says she is concerned about the rollout of the vaccine in underserved communities.

Affinia Healthcare just found out today that it’s gotten the okay from the state to receive vaccines doses. They applied some three weeks ago, and won’t actually get them for a few more weeks.

Affinia says Missouri has gotten a lot less vaccine than they thought they would.

Affinia’s Senior Vice President Dr. Kendra Holmes says the St Louis County Health Department has only received 975 doses so far to administer.

St Louis City hasn’t received any.

Right now hospitals have received an allotment and so have pharmacies that will distribute them to long term care facilities.

Dr. Holmes warned officials at the start of the pandemic that not enough COVID testing was being done in minority communities that were hardest hit by the virus Now she fears the same will be true of getting out the vaccine.

Dr. Holmes says an additional problem will be convincing a lot of the minorities to take the vaccines. Many are suspicious of the medical community