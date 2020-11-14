You Paid For It: St. Louis county mayors still upset over COVID-19 CARES Act funding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- Affinia Healthcare is alarmed by the rise in new coronavirus cases in St. Louis county. The frustrating thing for the healthcare firm that does most of the area’s COVID 19 testing is that the cases are on the rise in areas where they were falling.

They’ve identified the trouble spots in south St Louis, North St Louis, and North County. They believe it’s going to take something like a state-ordered mask mandate to make a dent in the rising numbers. Mayors in North County are especially troubled by the rising cases. They have said since the beginning that they haven’t gotten the help they needed from St Louis County. Municipalities were supposed to get some of the CARES Act funding from St Louis County but they only received half the money they were promised, at the same time their expenses are going up and the pandemic gets worse.

