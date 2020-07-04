19-year-old beaten at MetroLink platform while nearby security guards stood by and watched

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team is asking questions about a beating on the MetroLink platform in a video going viral on Facebook.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted and beaten Thursday afternoon by another female at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station

Bystanders did not intervene during the attack but two security guards at the scene did nothing either.

The Bi-State Development Agency is investigating the incident but admits the guards should have done more.

Metro President and CEO Taulby Roach says the guards, who are unarmed, should have done some form of de-escalation and—after this—will likely need more training.

Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox says the problem is Bi-State paid a million dollars for advice on how to make the system safer and got bad advice.

One of the study’s suggestions was to take away guns from security guards. Only police are armed now.

Cox says it leaves guards with very little to protect themselves or anyone else for that matter. But Roach says guns would not have helped a situation like this and may have just made matters worse.