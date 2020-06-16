Breaking News
Acting Co-Director of St Louis County Health Department admits not enough was done to stem the spread of COVID-19

CLAYTON, MO – The Acting Co-Director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health says everyone could have done better in handling this COVID-19 crisis. But Spring Schmidt says no one had come up against anything like this before.

 She talked to Elliott Davis for the first time Monday telling him that the entire national chain of supplies and testing equipment was strained.

 She said the health department struggled to get supplies sooner but came up short.

 The health department came under heavy attack from African American North County Mayors. African Americans are dying in disproportionate numbers from COVID – 19. They say the health department didn’t focus enough effort in North St. Louis County.

They say more testing should have been done early on to stem to number of deaths.

 But Schmidt says they were doing all they could from the very start but there just was not enough supplies on hand.

She did say more is being done now, with a COVID testing site online at the health department headquarters in Berkeley.

