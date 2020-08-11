Activist group steps down from Cure Violence board over Krewson administration decision to call in federal help to fight homicides in St Louis

ST. LOUIS – The activist groups that convinced St. Louis City leaders to embrace the Cure Violence anti-crime program that is costing city taxpayers $7 million dollars, is stepping down from the organization’s leadership Board. The Coalition for Police Violence and Repression cited the decision by the Krewson administration to call in federal help to deal with the soaring homicides. St. Louis had 53 murders in the month of July. The killing overwhelmed the city’s resources and so the mayor’s administration asked for more help from the federal government.

But the move is not sitting well with activists who announced today that they were stepping down from the Cure Violence Steering Committee.

Elliott Davis got reaction from one city aldermen who is a supporter of Cure Violence who regrets the group’s decision.

Cure Violence passed the Board of Aldermen last September. The last pieces of it were just put in place in June.

The program that does not rely on law enforcement, and is supposed to bring down homicides by convincing those causing the trouble to turn away from violence.