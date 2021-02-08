After MetroLink guard killed on-duty, Bi-State commissioner calls to re-arm guards

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. – A member of the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners has renewed his call for MetroLink security guards to be given back their guns.

Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox says the murder of a MetroLink guard James Cook last Sunday points to the need for them to be armed to protect themselves and riders.

Bi-State changed the policy some 9 months ago to take guns from guards, saying that only police officers should be armed. There have been a number of incident and attacks on guards since that new policy went into effect.

Cox says it sends the wrong signal to the criminals that MetroLink is a soft target.

Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach says he’s now prevented by law from arming guards even though they’ve been armed for decades. And while he deplores Cook’s murder says it’s unlikely to make him change the current policy of guards not having guns.

The new policy came as a result of a million dollars’ worth of security studies on making MetroLink safer.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News