After MetroLink guard killed on-duty, Bi-State commissioner calls to re-arm guards

COLLINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. – A member of the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners has renewed his call for MetroLink security guards to be given back their guns.

Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox says the murder of a MetroLink guard James Cook last Sunday points to the need for them to be armed to protect themselves and riders.

Bi-State changed the policy some 9 months ago to take guns from guards, saying that only police officers should be armed. There have been a number of incident and attacks on guards since that new policy went into effect.

Cox says it sends the wrong signal to the criminals that MetroLink is a soft target.

Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach says he’s now prevented by law from arming guards even though they’ve been armed for decades. And while he deplores Cook’s murder says it’s unlikely to make him change the current policy of guards not having guns.

The new policy came as a result of a million dollars’ worth of security studies on making MetroLink safer.