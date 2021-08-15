After story of daughter’s COVID fight gets national attention, St. Louis County mother continues push encouraging vaccination

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A grieving mother who lost her daughter to COVID-19 is thanking our You Paid For It team for helping propel her message to the national stage.

Kimberle Jones said she felt alone amid the prospect of coping with the loss of her daughter, Erica Thompson.

On May 16, Thompson told her family she wasn’t feeling well. By May 22, she was hospitalized at St. Mary’s Hospital and eventually placed on a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thompson, a mother of three, died on July 4. She was 37.

FOX 2 spoke with Jones in the aftermath of her daughter’s death. She was desperate to get out the message—especially to minorities—to take the COVID vaccine, which she believes would have saved her daughter’s life.

Her story has since been reported in The New York Times and two national news programs. Jones also heard from the White House. She has since participated in a St. Louis County Health Department film about her ordeal.

Jones believes her daughter regretted not taking the COVID vaccine, especially during her final hours and days of life. She’s promised to work hard to use her family’s tragedy as an example to convince others to take the vaccine.

A GoFundMe account has been established up to help raise Erica Thompson’s three surviving children.