Alton family calls You Paid For It about school district threatening student’s basketball career

ALTON, Ill. – An Alton High School student and his mom were fearful that his basketball activities would be shut down because of what they called a miscommunication with the school district.

Sophomore Douglas Brooks transferred to another school district in north St. Louis County.

His mom turned in the Chrome notebook.

Brooks was gone more than a month when Alton sent his grades to the new district. To the mother’s dismay, Alton had given her son all F’s in his six classes.

Tenisha Sears said no one from the district had ever contacted her about her son not signing up for the virtual learning in more than a month. She said no one called about the failing grades.

Brooks couldn’t play ball at his new school with the “failing grades”.

Sears reached out to You Paid For It after getting nowhere with Alton.

Elliott Davis contacted Alton Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner. She agreed that Alton wanted to do what was best for the student. She vowed to call the family.

Elliott went back to see the family after they heard from the Superintendent.

The Superintendent proposed giving Douglas all incompletes instead of F’s. He’d have to make that up in summer school but at least it wouldn’t reflect as badly on his academic record.