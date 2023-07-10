EAST. ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An East St. Louis resident complained about horrific conditions in her apartment, including an infestation of insects that had taken over.

Serria Hall said she’s had the insects since she started living in the apartment. She said she couldn’t get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to do anything about it. Hall said she has been dealing with the issue for over a year now. She mentioned that the bugs have even gotten into her children’s ears a few times.

“I had to take them to the emergency room to get it out; they crawl on the food, they come out when I cook,” she said. It’s downright embarrassing. It definitely hurts. I can’t have my family over; I can’t invite friends over because I’m ashamed of it, and the only thing I ask for, is help to get somewhere better. I would be safe long as my kids are safe. I’m safe.”

When FOX 2 reached out to the Housing Authority’s Executive Director, Angela Perry, she declined to be interviewed on camera. However, she did mention that she is currently investigating the complaint and has not yet made a decision on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, Hall continues to live in the apartment alongside the bugs.

Last month, FOX 2 spoke with Perry regarding residents’ complaints about her management of the abandoned units.

“I am doing the best I can with the funding that I have. I’ve been here for 18 months, I am trying to rebrand this housing authority so that we can work in the best interest of the residents,” Perry said at the time. “That’s what my plan and my goal is, and I am doing that. It’s not decent housing correct, and I am doing my best to make sure that I move my residents out of that into a decent house.”