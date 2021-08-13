Area communities share rising spike in COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Two vastly different communities with an unwanted problem in common, a dramatic spike in COVID cases in the last couple of months.

Both Jefferson County and minority areas of St. Louis City and St. Louis County had positivity rates of 3 percent just months ago. Now, the positivity has soared to around 16 percent in both communities.

Equally concerning to health officials, the vaccination rate in each is around 30-35 percent. Jefferson City Health Director Kelly Vollmer says many in her community have a distrust of government and the vaccine.

Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior vice president of Affinia Healthcare that does a lot of the vaccinations in minority areas of St Louis City and St. Louis County, echoed those same sentiments.

Holmes says it’s in everyone’s best interest to solve the problem adding that people in those communities don’t live in silos.