Arnold Rec Center bleeding millions of dollars because the city can’t get enough people to use facility

ARNOLD, Mo. – The City of Arnold with a huge problem on its hands. The city can’t get enough people to use its $15 million recreation center.

The city has lost an estimated $4 million since being built in 2005.

The rec center is losing an average of $60,000 a year. During last year’s COVID closings, it lost $300,000.

That money comes from the Arnold general revenue account, which pays for things like the streets, police, and fire departments. Part of the problem is private gyms have sprung up and Arnold has had a hard time grappling with the competition.

Arnold City Administrator Bryan Richison said they’ve tried all they can but still haven’t solved the problem.

There are limited options for Arnold. It still owes $8.4 million on the facility and that won’t be paid off until 2031.