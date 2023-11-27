ARNOLD, Mo. – Results for an Arnold woman and double amputee who couldn’t get transportation to her scheduled medical appointments.

Viva Shermesser was supposed to have government-paid medical transport for her visits, but for nine straight days, that transportation never showed up, and Shermesser missed each appointment.

“Literally, I have to go see my doctors for all my issues and I can’t get there,” she said. “I had to wait six weeks to get my staples out. My nurse wanted to take them out. Because they just stood me up nine times in a row. Stood me up to go to the doctor. It was ridiculous.”

After running into one road block after another, Shermesser turned to FOX 2’s You Paid For It team for help.

“Your segment aired on Friday night, and come Monday morning, I had phone calls starting. We’ve had the director of transportation in Jefferson City call,” she said. “They said they’re no longer contracted to the company I was using, because they were having too many issues with them.”

A new company is responsible for Shermesser’s medical trips. Officials have told us they’re going to keep a closer eye out for trouble.