BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem.

The City of Belleville filled two big sinkholes in the backyard of 75-year-old Mallie Payne and her husband Robert, 87.

They’ve been battling with the city for years to fix the problems caused by the city’s rusting pipes. While the Payne family appreciates that the issue is solved, they said their neighbors are still not happy.

They said the next-door neighbor’s yard has track marks where the contractor’s big machinery has rolled through. Across the street, there are mounds of dirt that have been there for weeks, waiting for the contractor to come to finish the job.

Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory lamented how long it’s taken for this sewer project, but vowed to get it completed.