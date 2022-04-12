ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Legislature has waded into the battle of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in St. Louis County.

Right now, St. Louis County law requires businesses and organization to install a certain number of EV charging stations at new projects. It could run $8,000 per station.

But the state legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy of south St. Louis County, would require the county to foot the bill for all the EV charging stations that it requires on new projects. That could ultimately add up to tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers.

The measure has already passed the House and is now in the Senate. Murphy calls the county’s EV law unfair. He’s hoping his legislation would force St. Louis County to take a big step back.

“This does not have anything to do with safety or welfare or health,” Murphy said. “What it has to do with is a green new deal or a political agenda that they’re now making businesses pay for. I call it government extortion”

FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team first reported on this deal last month. Kanisha Minor called Elliott Davis after she couldn’t get the county’s approval to open her new business. A county ordinance required her to install an EV charging station because she was opening a new business at a location that had been used for something else before. She couldn’t afford $8,000 for an charging station.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, who spondosred the county’s EV law, did make some changes to her law. She added a number of exemptions to small businesses like Kanisha Minor’s. Her revised law passed weeks ago but won’t take effect until April 14.

But Councilman Mark Harder said it’s not good enough. He’s introduced his own bill to repeal Dunnaway’s law altogether.

”My legislation would be to end it,” Harder said. “It would repeal it”

He said the effort by Murphy in Jefferson City is one more reason to scrap Dunnaway’s law