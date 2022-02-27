Billions in federal aid finally on the way for Missouri school districts

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area school districts are struggling to help kids recover from the learning challenges brought on by virtual education during the COVID-19 pandemic. District spokespersons acknowledged they need money for everything; from tutoring help for students, to special counseling, to summer school.

But federal dollars to help provide those needed items were just sitting in Jefferson City. For the past year, school districts have been awaiting approval by the Missouri Legislature. The funds were just recently approved by the legislature this past weekend and signed by Governor Mike Parson.

Most other states approved their federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds last year.

A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said they’re just glad the funds were finally approved. They chalked it up to the legislature doing its due diligence.

Superintendents have been waiting for the money for months and can finally get moving with programs they say will help kids deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Francis Howell’s Superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven said the district has a lot of programs in mind but could not spend the money before being certain it would be available to be reimbursed.

Francis Howell is supposed t Under the arrangement, districts will be reimbursed for expenses.o get $8.7 million of the $1.96 billion that will go to school districts across the state.

The St. Louis Public School District is due to get $104 million. That’s because it’s one of the biggest school districts helping many of the poorest families, including educating 5,000 homeless students.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said he has a wide array of new programs. According to Adams, the poor families in his district were especially hard hit and many of his students are facing mental and emotional challenges brought on by the COVID crisis. His district is mostly African American students and the Covid hit the African American community the hardest. Many of the kids have seen multiple family members killed by COVID and the school district is trying to help them cope and recover from educational setbacks.

Now that the money has been okayed, state education officials said those funds should be available to districts in the next week or so.