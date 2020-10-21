Citizens in Wood River, Ill. get measure on ballot to save community center

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A citizens group in Wood River, Illinois has collected petition signatures to put a measure on this November’s ballot.

The advisory measure calls for saving the historic roundhouse community center and calls for city officials to cease spending money on a new recreation center favored by officials.

The roundhouse in a popular site in Wood River. Concern was stoked over the city’s application for state funding for the new recreation center.

One of the documents in that application said the city was considering tearing down the roundhouse and part of the development. That’s when outraged citizens collected some 900 signatures to get the measure on the ballot.

The mayor and city council scrambled to reassure residents by passing a resolution that said the roundhouse wouldn’t be destroyed. However, that resolution would not be legally binding.