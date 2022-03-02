City of Alton dealing with $2.8 million budget shortfall, audit finds

ALTON, Ill. — A new audit for the City of Alton has been released describing a multi-million dollars budget shortfall. Officials said they’re looking at a $2.8 million in the hole.

The audit points to the expenses of the police and fire pension fund.

The city sold its treatment plant for $53 million in 2019. They used most of the proceeds to pay down on what they owed the pension funds. The city still owed $125 million.

Mayor David Goins, who’s been in office a little less than a year, said the city has agreed to pay $5.5 million a year thru 2040.

The audit covers the period March 2020 to March 2021. The mayor took office in May of 2021. The pandemic was still raging when he took over.

The audit talks about the financial hit that Alton took during the pandemic. The city may have lost up to $5 million in taxes and other revenue that came because of the business closings during the pandemic.

The audit said many of the programs they put in place to help businesses are leading to improvements

Elliott Davis asked Goins what grade he’d give himself. He answered a B. He said he’s still learning but learning quickly.