City of Arnold desperate to get its hands on COVID vaccine

ARNOLD, Mo. – Arnold city officials say they’ve seen a big surge in COVID cases since the summer. They believe the vaccine is the way out of this mess but they can’t get their hands on any doses.

Arnold says it had from 30 to 40 new COVID cases a week back in the summer and now they’re seeing 600 to 800 cases a week.

The city has closed up its recreation center.

Mayor Ron Counts tells FOX 2 Arnold is most in need of vaccines. He says he hasn’t gotten any yet. Not even first responders have had their shots.

The mayor says it’s important to get them vaccinated since they come face-to-face with the public every day.

The mayor says they aren’t enforcing the mask mandate issued by the Jefferson County Health Department. Instead, Arnold is relying on people to voluntarily wear masks and social distance.

Mayor Counts says the municipality doesn’t have the authority to enforce the county’s mask mandate.

So far, about 25 Arnold workers have tested positive for COVID. Another 10 to 15 have been quarantined.