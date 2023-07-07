ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An organization that aims to assist women transitioning from prison back to normal life was rejected by the Pagedale community in north St. Louis County.

The head of The SoulFisher Ministries contacted FOX 2 about this battle with the mayor over a program they say will help a lot of women, including many from Pagedale.

This nonprofit organization has an annual budget of approximately $2 million. It has secured grants of $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Justice and $4 million from the U.S. Department of Education. It also has a working relationship with the Missouri Department of Corrections. This program offers support to women from one year before their release from prison until their actual release, providing them with housing, child care, job training, and mental health services.

The CEO Shawntelle Fisher, said she is disappointed at Pagedale for slamming the door on them. She said she wants to spend $700,000 to renovate a building they own in Pagedale. It would be their third facility.

“They should want it because they should want to be a part of making sure that their people,” Fisher said. “Because predominantly African American men and women are those who are sent away to prison, and they’re the ones that live in Pagedale and the surrounding communities, so why not us be the ones that support our people as our people transition back into the community.”

“Residents are opposed to something involving ex-felons next to their homes,” said Pagedale Mayor Faye Millett. “We don’t want any problems, our people come first. Shawntelle is going to try to force me by bringing you in. As much as I love you, I love my people more.”

According to Fisher, they are hopeful for an agreement with Pagedale. However, they are also willing to pursue legal options if necessary due to the importance of the matter.

“This is important because 97 percent of people who go to prison will transition back into our communities,” Fisher said. “It’s up to us to decide how we want them to transition back into the community. They can transition back the same way that they left and cause more harm and damage in the community, or they can come back home to a community that has the support and resources available to help them be successful and help them remain in the community and remain vital members in their community.”