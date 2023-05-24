COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville family was dealing with a mess—a drainage ditch in front of their home.

It’s supposed to channel rainwater. The ditch gets clogged, and water collects in it, making it a haven for mosquitoes. The ditch stretches for nearly one hundred yards. Oftentimes, the stagnant water sits there for a month or more.

Mark Levart said he asked the City of Collinsville to fix the problem, but nothing happened.

FOX 2 contacted the Collinsville city manager. He didn’t want to talk on camera, but did he promise to reach out to the resident to solve the problem.

True to his word, the city manager met with the resident and began the process of fixing the problems with the ditch, which now looks different. The issue has been solved.

Levart now says he’s more than satisfied with the results.