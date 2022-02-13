Combating mental health issues in the Black community made worse by the pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Municipal leaders in north St. Louis County have come together to address an issue they say has been under the radar for far too long – mental health and wellness.

Area mayors say the problem is particularly acute in the Black community and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated things.

The group has noticed a rise in crime, drug use, and suicides. They say a lot of other groups were supposed to address the issue but haven’t.

They hope to bring resources to bear on the problem, along with a campaign to tell people where to go for help. The mayors say they’ve already received a positive reception from the county and state, as well as nonprofits, hospitals, and churches.

Some of the mayors say the issue hits close to home because some of their families are suffering from mental health issues.

Health experts point out how the African American community has been hardest hit be COVID deaths. So many have seen first-hand the loss of multiple family members.

Experts blame isolation, depression, and job loss brought on by the pandemic.

The mayors say they have been meeting on the issue frequently and will provide a report on a regular basis on their progress.