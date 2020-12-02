Community leaders fear women are increasingly caught up in St. Louis violence

ST. LOUIS – It’s a violent year in St Louis. Two more women were killed in separate shootings on Monday.

James Clark from the St. Louis Urban League attributes part of the problem to the inability of many young men to peacefully resolve their issues with women.

But Clark also says there’s another alarming trend of more young ladies getting involved in trouble. He says attitudes seem to have changed.

Clark says when he was growing up, women and children often got a pass from the criminals. He says that’s not the case anymore.

He laments the fact that more women are getting involved in gangs and other trouble leading to bad outcomes.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 32 women have been killed so far this year, compared to 38 women killed in 2019 and 23 in 2018.

Major Shawn Dace of the department’s investigative services unit says they haven’t noticed a trend indicating more attacks on women. But the major did say homicides in the city are up, which means people in every group become victims, including women.