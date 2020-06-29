Congressman Clay speaks out on need for police reform

ST. LOUIS – Congressman William Lacy Clay talks to Fox 2’s Elliott Davis about new legislation he’s pushing to bring about what he calls essential police reforms.

He supported the bill that cleared the House of Representatives but may face some headwinds in the Senate.

The bill would among other things, ban the use of chokeholds, ban no-knock warrants, and create a national standard on the use of deadly force.

While Clay didn’t say that he supported defunding the police he did say the city should consider not hiring more officers to fill the shortage in the police department. Clay believes that money can be better-used teaching officers more about de-escalation, as well as other non-law enforcement measures to keep the peace.

Clay says this is a historic time of change in America with so many people in the streets demanding change. He believes both Democrats and Republicans can find common ground on needed reform.