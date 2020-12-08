Crystal City threatens to shut off water of residential care facility during pandemic

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Staff at a residential care facility in Crystal City, Missouri contacted FOX 2 for help after the city threatened to shut off their water.

Twin City Residential Care is home to 18 people with mental disabilities. Crystal City recently sent the facility a letter saying it was giving the facility 10 days to pay half of a bill that had risen to $18,000.

The problem was caused by water leaking underground for months without anyone knowing it.

Twin City tried to pay what they could but it wasn’t enough.

You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis went to the Crystal City Administrator on this one. He had good news. When asked if he planned to shut off the water in the midst of a pandemic, the city administrator said no. He said the city was trying to get the center’s attention.

In fact, the city said it would try to see what CARES Act money may be available through various agencies to help with the high water bill.

