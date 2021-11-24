Damaged railroad crossing in Madison County fixed after 2 years

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — For nearly two years, only trains could use a railroad crossing in Madison County where part of the street had collapsed.

FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team helped get results for the two cities impacted by the closure. After months of waiting, residents in Venice and Madison can now use the railroad crossing.

The problem started when a company putting in fiber optics damaged a sewer line. Ultimately, the street caved in.

Residents contacted FOX 2’s Elliott Davis after they couldn’t get the two to come together and fix the issue.

Elliott first talked to Madison Mayor John Hamm who said part of the problem was getting permission from the railroad to close to the tracks to repair the crossing. He said he was as frustrated with the issue as everyone else.

Soon after Elliott shared the residents’ frustrations back in July, they started seeing progress.

“I think thanks to you guys that was a big help to get things off dead center,” said Hamm. “They came by after you were there and started prepping the roadway. Probably about a week and a half after you were here the last time, they got right on it.”

Venice resident Dennis Hampton also deserves some credit. He first called the You Paid For It Team to get involved, saying he just got fed up.