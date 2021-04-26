Dan Isom serving as interim public safety director; former STL police chief believes city can reduce homicides

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City’s new interim public safety director believes the city can reduce its soaring homicides.

Dan Isom, who was once the chief of police, will serve in the interim role while Mayor Tishaura Jones conducts a national search to decide on a permanent public safety director who will oversee the police department.

Homicides spiked during the time Isom was chief around 2010. Murders took a dramatic plunge shortly thereafter.

Isom sees the need for further reform in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, saying there need to be outside reviews of the use of force and any incident of deadly force.

Concerning racism, the former police chief says there is racism in the department just as there is in the larger society. As for whether he would keep Chief John Hayden, Isom says he and the chief will sit down and talk in the near future.

In the meantime, Isom says he must see what happens with his interim status before conversations with Chief Hayden about his future.