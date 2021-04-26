Dan Isom serving as interim public safety director; former STL police chief believes city can reduce homicides

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City’s new interim public safety director believes the city can reduce its soaring homicides.

Dan Isom, who was once the chief of police, will serve in the interim role while Mayor Tishaura Jones conducts a national search to decide on a permanent public safety director who will oversee the police department.

Homicides spiked during the time Isom was chief around 2010. Murders took a dramatic plunge shortly thereafter.

Isom sees the need for further reform in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, saying there need to be outside reviews of the use of force and any incident of deadly force.

Concerning racism, the former police chief says there is racism in the department just as there is in the larger society. As for whether he would keep Chief John Hayden, Isom says he and the chief will sit down and talk in the near future.

In the meantime, Isom says he must see what happens with his interim status before conversations with Chief Hayden about his future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News