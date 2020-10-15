Dozens offer to help Franklin County woman who can’t pay water bill

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A dramatic change for a 70-year-old Franklin County woman whose water had been cut off because of a $125 bill.

Connie Shoemaker won’t have to carry buckets of water from her neighbor’s house to hers any more. Dozens of FOX 2 viewers stepped forward to offer help after You Paid For It report aired Tuesday night.

One viewer, Mike Anders of north St. Louis County, got up early Wednesday morning and drove to the Village of Miramiguoa in Franklin County and paid Shoemaker’s water bill for the next three months.

Shoemaker was not at home Wednesday. Her neighbor told Shoemaker the water had been turned back on, prompting the retired nurse to burst into tears and thanks.

Meanwhile, FOX 2 reporter Elliott Davis reached out to the village clerk. Neither she nor the village trustees would comment on the matter.