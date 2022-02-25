East St. Louis mayor wants to keep City Hall mask mandate

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — COVID-19 is very personal to East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern. He battled the deadly virus and is taking no chances. The mandatory mask requirement at City Hall is not something he’s ready to give up.

During the recent surge, only half of the City Hall offices were open at a time, even for police and fire departments. While the mayor said officers would be out on the street and 911 calls would be answered, you couldn’t just come in every day and get a police report.

“We wanted to make sure that we protect our employees, as well as our citizens, and take this thing seriously because it’s definitely a serious thing that we’re up against,” said Eastern. “We need to be sure that we do everything that we can possible to make sure that we can try to irradiate this.”

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker is dropping masking requirements for most places in the state of Illinois, but Eastern said he will double-check the law to make sure East St. Louis can keep its City Hall mask mandate in place.

Another measure the city has taken is twice-a-week COVID testing for workers.

The tests are not mandatory, but the mayor said 90 percent of his workers are voluntarily taking the test.

Eastern said he’s evaluating the measures on a month-to-month basis. He said he’s still leery of COVID and wants to keep as many measures in place to combat it.