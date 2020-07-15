East St. Louis records 5 homicides in 5 days

EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis officials are scrambling to come up with ways to deal with the latest rash of murders. In the last 5 days, there have been 5 homicides.

The recent murders bring to 17 the number of homicides this year.

There were 16 a year ago this time.

You Paid For It Reporter Elliott Davis talked to Mayor Robert Eastern Tuesday. The mayor says he has no idea why there’s been a spike in gun violence in the city.

He did say authorities are putting measures in place to try to combat the violence.

The mayor says the city will rely on specialized units and will get help from outside agencies like the Illinois State Police.

Mayor Eastern says the coronavirus crisis may have contributed to the violence.

He says people were shut in for months and anger and grudges had a chance to build.