East St. Louis residents suffer on unfinished street when city runs out of money

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Residents on an East St Louis street can’t believe their bad luck.

The city launched a million-dollar street project but had to shut down work about a month after it started because they ran out of money.

That’s left residents along North 22nd Street with an unfinished street full of endless potholes since June.

It’s miserable getting down the street. You’ve got to slow to a crawl while driving.

One of the people living on the street called FOX 2 to get answers about this mess. We called Mayor Robert Eastern for answers.

The mayor says he’s upset that this project has taken so long. Eastern says the city discovered it had to redo the sewers in the street shortly after starting the project, which blew a hole in the budget.

But there’s now good news. The mayor says at his urging the city council has now passed a new spending measure for $200,000 to finish the job. He hopes to have it completed by spring.