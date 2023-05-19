EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis residents take aim at the East St. Louis Housing Authority, saying it’s letting conditions at a senior citizen building deteriorate, causing misery for residents there.

A tenant of the building at 14th and Missouri Avenue, Velma Clark, said there are a host of problems. She said she had to set up at least six traps for infestations of bugs and mice in the kitchen. The wall in the bathroom is in terrible shape, as is the faucet on the bathtub. She said it’s just not fair, and the Housing Authority needs to do its job.

A group of residents gathered in front of the senior citizen building. They retained a lawyer to go to court, just in case.

“If you are poor, doesn’t mean that you’re not human,” said Pastor Norma Patterson. “The human rights here have been violated. God hates oppression.”

FOX 2 reached out to the Housing Authority Office to talk to the interim executive director. She declined to talk on camera, but did say she thought she was doing a good job.