Elected official who made Cure Violence program possible seems to have been forgotten

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has seen a 26% drop in homicides in 2021. City officials credit Cure Violence as one of the reasons for the decline. The city’s anticrime program was slow getting off the ground because of a variety of reasons, including COVID.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed had to battle critics for more than a year; critics including our very own You Paid For It team.

Reed said the program has dramatically reduced in the four neighborhoods where it’s been deployed; areas considered to be the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city.

But rarely do you hear Reed’s name mentioned. He’s taken the slight in stride but does recall all the naysayers who had their doubts that the program would have a big impact on murders.

Reed stewarded the Cure Violence legislation through the board of aldermen with its $7 million price tag over three years. The city is currently in year two of the program. At the time, former Mayor Lyda Krewson wanted to use the programs on a trial basis and spend less money. Reed pushed on for his big gamble, which seems to be paying off at the moment.

Current Mayor Tishaura Jones has embraced Cure Violence and heralded its results.