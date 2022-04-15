ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Friday, St Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb talked exclusively to FOX 2’s Elliot Davis about her efforts to breathe new life into the old, abandoned Jamestown mall.

The empty 140-acre site had been abandoned for 10 years now. Webb just introduced a measure this week to spend $6 million to demolish the old stores on the site.

Webb said she wants to see the site transformed into a mixed-use development with houses and some businesses. When it comes to financing, the county would use $6 million in rescue plan money to pay for the demolition.

The councilwoman said every county executive from Charlie Dooley to Sam Page has dropped the ball on this issue. Meanwhile, the mall is a giant eyesore. Webb said residents deserve a lot more than they’re getting from officials.