Family living near the Jennings-St. Louis City border contends with obtrusive concrete barriers

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – It’s a nightmare for a St. Louis City family after a neighboring city in St. Louis County installs concrete barriers to cut down on crime and speeding.

They live right on the border with the City of Jennings. Right after Jennings put up the barriers, St. Louis City garbage trucks stopped picking up the family’s trash. They had to lug the garbage containers down the block and put them in front of a neighbor’s home in order to have their trash picked up.

The family made call after call to city hall with no action.

Besides the problem with not getting the trash pickups, there is issue of motorists cutting across their lawn to get on the other side of the barriers. The homeowner says it’s resulted in expensive damages to their front yard.

FOX 2 reached out to Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin. The mayor never returned our call but she did reach out to the family after we got involved.

Jennings moved back its concrete barriers back by nearly 10 feet so that the family could at least now get the trash picked up.

However, Jennings is refusing to remove the barriers altogether, saying they believe it will make their city safer even though families like the Becks are paying the price.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News