Fearful families worry after state legislature adjourns without measure on pandemic overpayments

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of Missouri families are fretting over their future after the state legislature adjourned without passing a measure giving citizens a break from having to repay pandemic funds.

Governor Mike Parson first wanted the money that jobless families got in federal and state funds to be repaid. He softened somewhat on the federal funds after a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans in the House passed legislation giving citizens a break on repaying federal funds.

Senate Republics and Democrats had been working on legislation that would forgive them from repaying state overpaid funds.

But the session ended before any of those measures were sent to the governor.

State Representative Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said there is a silver lining from the feds. He said they’re barring the state from collecting any of the federal money overpaid, adding the stat will repay money that’s been collected already.

Families have faced liens on their homes and even garnishments as the state attempted to collect the money. These are families that have already been slammed by losing their jobs in the pandemic.

Some legislators are hoping to be able to take up the issue in a special session.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News