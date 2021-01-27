Fears that the Black community in St. Louis will be shortchanged during vaccine rollout

ST. LOUIS – Black leaders fear the minority community will come out on the short end with Missouri’s COVID vaccine rollout.

Thus far, only a relatively small number of doses have been targeted towards the Black community even though they are disproportionately contracting and dying from the virus.

Reverend Darryl Gray of the 24:1 Clergy Coalition says when the crisis first appeared, slow COVID testing in the minority community may have contributed to some of the deaths. He now fears a repeat with the vaccine.

Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior vice president of Affinia Healthcare, says some areas of the state received a lot more doses than the City of St Louis. She is concerned about minority communities being short changed.

The St. Louis City Health Department is just now getting its first batch of around 4,000 doses of vaccine this week. Many areas of the city’s Black and Hispanic communities are hot spots for the virus.

About 275,000 Missourians have received their first doses of the vaccine thus far.

Reverend Gray called on Missouri Governor Mike Parson to make sure minority communities aren’t forgotten.