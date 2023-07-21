FERGUSON, Mo. – Sue Oge of Ferguson has had enough of a terrible eyesore on the street. It’s a run-down house in a nice neighborhood.

She wondered why it hadn’t been demolished by now.

“City of Ferguson to come out and see what they can do about the house because it’s a nice neighborhood,” Oge said. “It’s bringing down the value. They keep saying they’re going to bring somebody out, but nobody ever shows up.”

To make matters worse, the house burned down a few years ago. The roof has collapsed. It’s even worse than before. Vegetation is growing from inside the house.

Oge said she reached out to FOX 2 after seeing a previous story.

“I saw your segment about run-down segments in the north county area, and I thought you might be interested to see this one,” Oge said.

Other neighbors are concerned about the vacant home as well.

“It’s an eyesore, it needs to be renovated or taken over or something, it’s been a while,” said Michael Ringo, a Ferguson resident.

Ferguson city manager John Hampton said it’s been on the city’s radar.

“The house is going to be declared a dangerous building. It already is a dangerous building,” he said. “We are going to in 30 days, potentially tear it down. I don’t know why it’s been there 7 years being truthful with you.”

City officials said someone bought the property but has not moved fast enough to renovate or demolish it.