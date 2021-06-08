Florissant woman says her husband has been awaiting trial for over a year without a single court appearance

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A Florissant woman contacted our You Paid for It team about the incarceration of her husband in the St. Clair County Jail.

Dont’e Hunter has been behind bars a year without going to court because of the COVID pandemic.

Shannon Hunter said her husband has not been to court for a hearing. After not being to get any answers herself, Shannon asked for our help.

Dont’e was arrested for burglary in East St. Louis in June 2020 during the thick of the COVID crisis when courts were closed.

To add a twist, while he was at St. Clair County Jail, there was a hold on him by the Missouri Department of Corrections because of a parole violation. Missouri was supposed to come get him but never did because of COVID.

The presiding judge said there were several status and pretrial hearings on his case that he may not have known about.

Dont’e is supposed to have his trial in July.