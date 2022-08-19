ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two former north county officials were arraigned Friday for allegedly stealing $633,000 from the city of Flordell Hills.

Fox 2 was the only station at the courthouse as former city clerk Maureen Woodson, 68, and former assistant city clerk Donna Thompson, 75 walked out of the federal court after facing charges of mail fraud and wire fraud.

An indictment stated the pair stole the money over six years and they had total access to city finance. The indictment also stated that both women used the money for gambling online and at Casinos, and for other entertainment expenses like restaurants.

According to the indictment, other city officials had no knowledge of the scheme. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said at times Flordell Hills couldn’t pay its bills while the theft was going on.

The pair were released on their own recognizance. They were ordered to stay away from gambling and to join Gamblers Anonymous.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges which come with a maximum 20-year sentence if convicted.