ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – It is the biggest project in a St. Charles school district that turned into a colossal meltdown, slamming taxpayers for tens of millions of dollars more than expected. On Monday, FOX 2 received a tour of the new Francis Howell North High School to give taxpayers a glimpse at their investment.

Taxpayers were initially told the school would cost $86 million. The price tag was nearly double that amount—$164.7 million. Spending on the project drew so much criticism that the Missouri Auditor’s Office launched an investigation.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Roumpos proudly showed off the school’s robotics center and culinary arts room, saying these special learning amenities help prepare students for future college and career opportunities.