Francis Howell School District forced to make millions after tax measures fail

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – You Paid For It is shining a light on troubles in the Francis Howell School District that’s in a $12 million hole.

FOX 2 spoke with Superintendent Nathan Hoven about the challenges facing the school district.

Three would-be tax measures ended up failing, forcing the district to make $5.3 million in cuts. More cuts are likely in the future.

The district has received more than $5 million in COVID funds but the superintendent stressed those are one-time funds.

Hoven said the problems surfaced years back when taxpayers accused them of having too many workers making too for too much money. The superintendent also said some school districts smaller than Howell actually ended up getting more money.

The head of the state education department said the feds decided who will get what and, generally, it’s based on need.