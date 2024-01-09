ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A project focused on building a north St. Louis County community center has run into another obstacle.

The price tag on the community center was supposed to be $40 million. A year after the project was originally presented, that number has skyrocketed to $193 million.

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days has pushed for the council to approve funding in convention tax money since day one. After a fierce fight, she got her wish. While waiting for the center to take shape, shock set in when the price was beyond what Days and the council expected.

“My mouth flew open and I wanted to pass out,” Days said. “It’s obvious we can’t afford that.”

Days is requesting information to see if there are people who can give more ideas about what can be done with the $40 million in bond money.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The consultants came up with plans they thought would meet the criteria for a facility, as they came up with $193 million… and that’s not what we’re looking for,” she said. “We’re looking for a simple facility so we can have a track and field, because that will bring in tourism along with having opportunities for our children to play.”

There have been challenges since Days presented the project a year ago.

Days ran into opposition from the St. Louis Convention Center, as they weren’t on board with diverting hotel and motel tax dollars to the community center. When Days was council chair, she refused to approve the county’s share of the $205 million convention center expansion.

Eventually, Days got the $40 million. A year later, and there is yet to be movement in the project.