Granite City business owners share how they stayed afloat during the pandemic

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Granite City restaurants are finally able to open their doors to indoor dining on a limited basis. Illinois relaxed some of the restrictions on region 4 which includes Granite City.

Officials say the plight of small businesses has been one of the biggest problems. They say somewhere around 100 of them have closed.

Elliott talked to the owner of Binions BBQ who is one of the few open on her street.

She said it’s been tough but she’s determined to hang on.

Granite City organized an effort to help small businesses by getting larger businesses and organizations to buy gift cards for people to shop at smaller businesses.

That effort raised $30,000.

There have been other challenges for Granite City in the crisis, 51 workers have contracted COVID.

The Mayor said it’s been a struggle that’s not over yet. He said his city has survived the pandemic about as well as can be expected.