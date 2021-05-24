Granite City School District to receive $30M in federal funds for pandemic relief

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The superintendent of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 says the state should have given school districts more direction in surviving the pandemic.

Granite City has had the same challenges as many other school districts. It’s received millions in help from taxpayers to ride out the storm.

The district is slated to get some $30 million in federal funds over the next three to four years.

But thus far, it’s only received $2.6 million to pay for PPEs, cleaning supplies, and Chromebooks, and what students and teachers need to survive virtual learning and in school.

Superintendent Stephanie Cann says it may take three years to recover from the pandemic.