Hazardous, deep pothole in the middle of East St Louis street prompts call to You Paid For It

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St Louis residents called You Paid For It after coping with a deep pothole in the middle of the street at 18th and Gaty for over a year.

Residents said it’s a hazard to unsuspecting motorists who drive down the well-traveled street.

One resident put a tire in the hole to give motorists a chance to spot it in time.

Residents fear that someone will be hurt as a result of this.

FOX 2 contacted East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern. The mayor said they will hold a special city council meeting to approve funds to get the pothole fixed.

