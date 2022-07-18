HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections held a meeting Monday to discuss the issue of recalling directors of the Robertson Fire Protection District.

The meeting was called to name the date of the recall elections. The Citizens to Save Hazelwood and Fire Services collected about 2,300 signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

The Citizens vote on whether to recall board members, and they will also vote on their replacements.

The Elections Board revealed Monday that the directors facing recall can still put their names on the ballot as a candidate for the job.

A spokeswoman for the Citizens to Save Hazelwood and Fire Services told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that she found it hard to believe.

“Ahh, I don’t think it’s right at all, but you know if that’s the law, that’s the law. That’s democracy,” she said.

One of the board members Joan Noel said she is thinking about adding her name as a candidate.

“We haven’t discussed it yet, it’s possible,” said Noel.

“Well the law doesn’t say they can’t so, we’ll see if they decide to do that,” said Eric Fey, Director of Elections. If you read the recall statute for fire protection districts, you can tell that the State Legislature didn’t take a lot of care in drafting that law. So, there are a number of ambiguities in that law that should probably be tightened up and perhaps that’s one.”

The Citizens accused Robertson Fire District of wasting taxpayer’s money and helping to drive their city bankrupt. Hazelwood officials said the Fire District is a burden on the budget, and they said they could have saved millions if they weren’t confined in a deal with the Fire Protection District.

The Citizens to Save Hazelwood and Fire Services are hoping to eliminate the current board and replace it with one that can solve the problems of Hazelwood.