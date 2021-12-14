Homeowners against Sunset Hills water tower get boost from state agency

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving a boost to Sunset Hills residents trying to pull the plug on a proposed water tower.

FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team has been covering the opposition to a proposed 1.5-million-gallon water tower since January. Missouri American Water wants to build a new one to replace the current, smaller water tower. However, some residents believe it’s unsafe.

The DNR recently sent a letter to Rep. David Gregory (R-St. Louis) saying that it doesn’t have the sole authority to move the project forward.

“To summarize, the city’s zoning approval is completely separate from and independent of the department’s approval process, and both approvals are independently necessary for this project to proceed as proposed,” the letter states.

Mayor Patricia Fribis supports the water tower, but not all Sunset Hills officials are on the same page. In January, Fribis broke a tie that let the project go forward. The city’s aldermen later did an about-face and voted it down.



FOX 2’s Elliott Davis reached out to Fribis for comment, but she has not responded at the time of publication.

Citizens like Angie Weigel, who first called Davis to spotlight the water tower issues, said victory is in sight. They are gratified by the DNR letter and by the fact that their own Board of Aldermen has turned thumbs down on this proposal.

Read the DNR’s letter below: