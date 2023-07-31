EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A mother and her children residing in a HUD apartment in the Metro East are currently experiencing triple-digit heat with no air conditioning. In her desperation, she sought assistance from FOX 2’s You Paid For It team.

Kenya McCray and her three children frequently have to vacate their third-floor, rent-subsidized apartment in East St. Louis due to the lack of air conditioning.

The thermostat inside the apartment reads 86 degrees. McCray said it’s gotten much hotter than that inside the apartment.

“It was about 90 or 100, especially yesterday or the other day when it was 102 degrees outside,” she said. “It was terrible; we had to leave the house. It read 100!”

Two years ago, someone stole the central air unit, and the property manager never replaced it. She received a window unit, but unfortunately, it broke down about a week and a half ago, just as temperatures reached triple digits.

Her whole family is suffering, especially her pregnant daughter.

“It’s been real bad, they are crying, whining, my daughter; she’s about to have a baby, so she’s really complaining,” McCray said. “So basically, we’ve been out of air for like a week. It’s been really, really hot, and I had contacted one of the property managers to tell him about the condition, and they was like you are responsible for your own air.”

FOX 2 reached out to HUD officials in Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for HUD has this to say:

HUD is currently in contact with the property owner to obtain additional information on the specific situation and determine the next steps. The Biden-Harris Administration is deploying an all-of-government response, led by the White House, to address extreme heat. This includes actions taken to bolster heat response and resilience nationwide, including opening cooling centers to keep residents safe and providing funding through HUD to make buildings more resilient to extreme weather.

McCray later told FOX 2 that the landlord had installed a new air conditioner Monday night after HUD stepped in. It happened all in less than 12 hours.