Jefferson County delays decision to implement wearing face mask

HILLSBORO, MO – The mask debate continues across the country including Jefferson County.

Tuesday protesters gathered at a health department meeting in Jefferson County where officials were set to decide whether to make masks mandatory.

Some residents of Jefferson County are dead set against being required to wear masks, they at the health department to get that message across to department officials.

Most citizens had to wait outside the meeting because of social distancing requirements.

The health department is considering a range of options to stop the rising number of Covid 19 cases.

The health director said there were averaging about 13 new Covid 19 cases, but now that’s jumped to 40.

The health director says mandatory masks can make a positive difference, while some citizens disagree.

Besides masks, the health department is also considering setting occupancy limits. Currently, there are no limits when businesses reopened, and now the health department is considering establishing limits.

But shortly after 6 p.m., word came from the health department that any decision on wearing mask and occupancy limits had been tabled to a later date.